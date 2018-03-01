Jazz's Raul Neto: Won't play Friday
Neto (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Timberwolves.
This will be the fourth straight game Neto is sidelined for as he continues to nurse an ankle sprain. He remains without a timetable for a return, so Neto will continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. In his absence, look for rookie Donovan Mitchell to continue playing heavy minutes at point guard when Ricky Rubio is off the floor.
