Jazz's Raul Neto: Won't return for second half
Neto has been ruled out for the second half due to a lip laceration and concussion-like symptoms.
Neto was previously cleared to return after getting his lip stitched up, but Utah's team doctors evidently saw something they didn't like since then. His night will end after scoring two points (1-1 FG) over seven minutes. Neto will be considered day-to-day until more information on his availability is released.
