Tucker (coach's decision) wasn't included in the rotation Sunday in the Jazz's 114-113 win over the Rockets.

Seven of the Jazz's last eight games have been decided by single digits, so Tucker has been limited to just three minutes of playing time off the bench during that stretch. With the Jazz at full health on the wing and at guard, the undrafted rookie out of Little Rock doesn't look like he'll be in store for steady minutes off the bench anytime soon.