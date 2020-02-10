Jazz's Rayjon Tucker: Doesn't play Sunday
Tucker (coach's decision) wasn't included in the rotation Sunday in the Jazz's 114-113 win over the Rockets.
Seven of the Jazz's last eight games have been decided by single digits, so Tucker has been limited to just three minutes of playing time off the bench during that stretch. With the Jazz at full health on the wing and at guard, the undrafted rookie out of Little Rock doesn't look like he'll be in store for steady minutes off the bench anytime soon.
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...