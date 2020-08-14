Tucker scored 18 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding two rebounds and an assist in 24 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 118-112 win over the Spurs.

Utah had nothing to play for, so their key players were either out of action entirely or received very light workloads. The result was a balanced attack that saw eight different players score in double digits, with Tucker leading the way. The 22-year-old rookie barely got onto the court before play was suspended in March, but he emerged as a potentially useful reserve in Orlando, scoring 35 points over the last two games of the regular season. With a few days for players like Mike Conley (knee) to rest and heal up before the team opens the playoffs against the Nuggets on Monday, however, Tucker will likely find himself back at the end of the bench.