Jazz's Rayjon Tucker: Tallies 22 points in G League
Tucker scored 22 points (7-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and corralled eight rebounds in a G League win over South Bay on Monday.
In his first G League action of the season, Tucker tied for the team lead in shot attempts and placed second in scoring. How long the undrafted rookie remains with the Stars remains to be the seen, but a G League stint should offer valuable playing time as Tucker is averaging only 5.6 minutes of action through 14 games with the Jazz this season.
