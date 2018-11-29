Jazz's Ricky Rubio: 0-of-9 in Wednesday's victory

Rubio scored just six points (0-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), adding four assists, and three rebounds in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 101-91 victory over the Nets.

Rubio missed all nine of his field-goal attempts Wednesday, finishing with just six points, all from the charity stripe. That makes two duds in a row for Rubio after what had been a nice stretch of offensive output. This is basically par for the course with Rubio as he tends to work his way through the early part of the season with some questionable performances. The Jazz will face the Hornets on Friday as Rubio tries to get things going once again.