Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Another double-double in Game 5 loss

Rubio contributed 10 points (4-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds and seven assists across 36 minutes during Utah's 107-99 loss to the Thunder in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Rubio struggled with his shot for the fourth time in five games against the Thunder, but he managed to do just enough to post his fifth straight double-digit scoring effort. The 27-year-old was also a surprisingly prolific presence on the boards for the second time in three games, with his rebound total serving as a series high. Despite his offensive inefficiency, Rubio has managed to prop up his final lines with impressive contributions in the rebound and assists categories, a trend he'll look to continue in Friday's potentially series-clinching Game 6.