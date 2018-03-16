Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Another full stat line Thursday
Rubio churned out 12 points (5-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds and four steals across 31 minutes in Thursday's 116-88 win over the Suns.
It was another excellent all-around line for Rubio, who did struggle with his shot for the third time in the last four games. However, he made up for it with his highest assist total since Feb. 5, as well as with his second four-steal tally of March. Rubio has evolved into more of an offensive threat than ever this season, but as Thursday's line corroborated, he's still highly capable of serving as a skilled facilitator when necessary. His solid production elsewhere helps to significantly prop up his line when his improved shot regresses back to prior levels, currently making him one of the more well-rounded assets at the point guard position across all formats.
