Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Another strong offensive showing Tuesday

Rubio produced 22 points (6-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 105-99 preseason win over the Lakers.

Rubio thus closes out the exhibition slate with a pair of 20-point efforts, although he was nowhere near as sharp Tuesday as he'd been when hitting that mark in just 15 minutes against the Suns on Monday. However, Rubio made for it by making a preseason-high nine visits to the charity stripe, and he also dished out an exhibition-best six dimes after coming up empty in that category versus Phoenix. He'll look to continue serving as a primary offensive contributor when the Jazz opens the regular season against the Nuggets next Wednesday.