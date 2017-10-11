Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Another strong offensive showing Tuesday
Rubio produced 22 points (6-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 105-99 preseason win over the Lakers.
Rubio thus closes out the exhibition slate with a pair of 20-point efforts, although he was nowhere near as sharp Tuesday as he'd been when hitting that mark in just 15 minutes against the Suns on Monday. However, Rubio made for it by making a preseason-high nine visits to the charity stripe, and he also dished out an exhibition-best six dimes after coming up empty in that category versus Phoenix. He'll look to continue serving as a primary offensive contributor when the Jazz opens the regular season against the Nuggets next Wednesday.
More News
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Uncharacteristically hot from field Monday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Stronger offensive effort Friday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Hands out four assists Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Traded to Utah•
-
Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Not starting Wednesday vs. Rockets•
-
Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Collects double-double Tuesday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...