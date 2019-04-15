Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Appears healthy in Game 1 loss
Rubio amassed 15 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 122-90 loss to the Rockets.
Rubio, who had missed four of the last five games for the Jazz, was back in action Sunday, ending with 15 points in 32 minutes. He has been struggling with a slew of injuries across the backend of the season and although he was able to take his regular place in the starting lineup, he was unable to help the Jazz in avoiding a 32 point thumping. It appears as though he will be ready to go Wednesday but the threat of injury seems to be ever-present when it comes to the veteran point guard.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...