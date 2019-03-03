Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Available for Saturday's game
Rubio (hamstring) is available to play Saturday against the Bucks.
Rubio sat out Thursday's game against the Nuggets with the sore hamstring, but was considered probable for Saturday. The 28-year-old is averaging 13.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists over 29.0 minutes this season.
