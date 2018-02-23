Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Available to play Friday
Rubio (hip) is available to play in Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Rubio was back at practice Thursday, and it looks like the extra time off with the All-Star break was enough for him to make his return to the hardwood Friday. While Rubio could be somewhat limited in his return given his lengthy absence, he will likely return to his spot as the team's starting point guard, which could result in less usage for Donovan Mitchell and push backup point guard Raul Neto into a more limited role off the bench.
