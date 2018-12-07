Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Balanced line in big win
Rubio generated 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal across 24 minutes in the Jazz's 118-91 win over the Rockets on Thursday.
Rubio provided a solid accounting of himself in the blowout win, churning out his fourth straight double-digit scoring effort. The 28-year-old has seen an uptick in his assists production recently, dishing out between six and eight dimes in five of the last six contests. The veteran's offensive production remains hard to trust overall, but he typically offers enough in ancillary categories to produce solid enough stat lines for fantasy owners.
