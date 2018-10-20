Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Bounces back from poor opener

Rubio posted 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt), 10 assists and three rebounds across 33 minutes in the Jazz's 124-123 loss to the Warriors on Friday.

The veteran point guard had put together a shockingly poor performance in the Jazz's season-opening win over the Kings on Wednesday, so Friday's stat line was a particularly welcome sight. Rubio's points were the first of the season, and he also upped his assist total significantly over the four dimes he'd posted against Sacramento as well. The 27-year-old should once again play an important complementary role in Utah's offense this season, and his successful night distributing the ball Friday was encouraging after he averaged a career-low 5.3 assists last season.