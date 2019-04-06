Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Cleared for game action

Rubio (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against the Kings, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Rubio will be good to go after battling through a hamstring injury earlier in the week. He's averaging 15.4 points, 6.6 dimes and 2.8 rebounds over his previous five games.

