Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Cleared to play
Rubio (foot) is available Friday against the Cavaliers, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Rubio was held out Dec. 29 against the Knicks due to the injury, but he returned to action on New Year's Day and has been given the green light again for Friday's action. He figures to start and take on his normal workload at point guard in what figures to be a favorable matchup.
