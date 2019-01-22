Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Cleared to play

Rubio (hamstring) will return Monday against the Trail Blazers, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Rubio tested his hamstring during the pregame and evidently feels good enough to give it a shot. He'll be on a minutes restriction Monday, per Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune, and it remains to be seen whether he'll draw the start.

