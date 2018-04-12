Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Co-leads team in scoring Wednesday
Rubio mustered 17 points (5-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 24 minutes in a 102-93 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
Rubio still played under his usual allotment of minutes while managing a balky hamstring, but he was able to turn in an efficient performance during his relativley modest time on the floor. The veteran point guard finished April with solid averages of 17.0 points (on 57.1 percent shooting, including 54.2 percent from three-point range), 4.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals, and he'll head into the postseason on the heels of having generated a career-high 13.1 points on a career-best 41.8 percent shooting across 77 games this season.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....