Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Co-leads team in scoring Wednesday

Rubio mustered 17 points (5-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 24 minutes in a 102-93 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Rubio still played under his usual allotment of minutes while managing a balky hamstring, but he was able to turn in an efficient performance during his relativley modest time on the floor. The veteran point guard finished April with solid averages of 17.0 points (on 57.1 percent shooting, including 54.2 percent from three-point range), 4.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals, and he'll head into the postseason on the heels of having generated a career-high 13.1 points on a career-best 41.8 percent shooting across 77 games this season.