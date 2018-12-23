Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Collects 14 assists in loss

Rubio netted 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 14 assists, seven rebounds and three steals across 37 minutes in Saturday's 107-106 loss to the Thunder.

Rubio's 14 assists marked his best total since joining the Jazz, and the dime demon shows no sign of slowing down in that category, averaging 6.4 assists over 34 games. That average is good enough to rank 14th in the league overall. He also recorded his fifth double-double of the season in Saturday's narrow loss.