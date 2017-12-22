Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Collects double-double Thursday

Rubio scored 11 points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3PT, 6-6 FT) to go with 11 rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 38 minutes in Thursday's 100-89 win against San Antonio.

Rubio collected a season-high 11 rebounds en route to his third double-double of the season. In addition to his 11 points on Thursday, the guard also tallied seven assists to complete what was an all-around, solid stat line against San Antonio. The rebounding numbers are an added bonus as Rubio's previous season-high was seven boards. While he is averaging a career-high 11.8 points, Rubio's assist numbers have dropped significantly from 9.1 assists last year to 4.8 this season. Thursday's seven assists were a step in the right direction towards his career average of 8.2 assists. Rubio will look to build upon his solid performance when Utah takes on Oklahoma City on Saturday.