Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Collects nine assists in loss
Rubio recorded 20 points (5-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT) nine assists, three rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot in 40 minutes during Friday's 124-120 loss to the Spurs.
Rubio is in the midst of a great five-game stretch where he's averaged 18.2 points, 6.2 assists, five rebounds and a whopping three steals per game. He's clearly an improved player from his lackluster work earlier in the season as he acclimated to new surroundings. When all cylinders are humming, Rubio can put together a massive line with double-double potential and can sometimes even outdo his talented rookie teammate, Donovan Mitchell.
More News
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Plays the thief with five steals in win•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Scores 23 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Will play Saturday vs. Kings•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Another full stat line Thursday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Posts double-double in Friday's win•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...