Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Collects nine assists in loss

Rubio recorded 20 points (5-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT) nine assists, three rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot in 40 minutes during Friday's 124-120 loss to the Spurs.

Rubio is in the midst of a great five-game stretch where he's averaged 18.2 points, 6.2 assists, five rebounds and a whopping three steals per game. He's clearly an improved player from his lackluster work earlier in the season as he acclimated to new surroundings. When all cylinders are humming, Rubio can put together a massive line with double-double potential and can sometimes even outdo his talented rookie teammate, Donovan Mitchell.