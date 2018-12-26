Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Collects six assists in win

Rubio turned in 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, three rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 117-96 win over the Trail Blazers.

Rubio's December has been a bit up-and-down, but it's certainly had its share of highlights. His 14 assists last week against the Thunder and a 26-point performance against the Spurs were both standout performances, but there's no denying that the point guard's stat lines have proven to be volatile. A slow start to the season was definitely a concern for Rubio owners, but his overall potential (especially in assists) makes him a risk-reward player that you have to run with moving forward.