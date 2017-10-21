Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Dishes 10 assists again Friday
Rubio accumulated 19 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes during Friday's 100-97 loss to the Timberwolves.
Rubio has recorded 10 assists and two steals in two straight games to open the season -- numbers on par with his averages last season of 9.1 assists and 1.7 steals. While the 19 points were certainly impressive, he recorded just four games with 19 or more points last season and hit double-digit free-throw attempts only once. All in all, Friday was impressive, but it shouldn't be a bar that Rubio is held to regularly.
