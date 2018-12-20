Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Dishes 10 assists in win
Rubio recorded three points (0-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, and five rebounds in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 108-103 win over the Warriors.
Rubio couldn't find the bottom of the net on anything except his free throws. However, he salvaged his stat line by dishing double-digit dimes for the first time since Nov. 7. Rubio handed out at least 10 dimes in four of the first 11 contests this season, but has watched his assist totals go down a bit with each passing month.
