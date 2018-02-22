Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Rubio (hip) sat out practice Wednesday, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Rubio missed the final three games prior to the All-Star break with a hip injury and is apparently not quite over it despite the additional week and a half off for recovery. He wasn't able to practice Wednesday while getting treatment on his hip, though there's still another few days prior to Friday's tilt with Portland. For now, Rubio can be considered questionable for that outing and another update will likely be provided following Thursday's practice session.