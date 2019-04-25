Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Double-double again in Game 5 loss
Rubio turned in 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, three steals, and two rebounds in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 100-93 Game 5 loss to the Rockets.
Rubio produced his second straight double-double while amassing another healthy steal total. Ultimately it wasn't enough for the Jazz to extend the series, and Rubio's airball on a wide open corner three down the stretch was an unfriendly reminder of his main weakness. Rubio is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, and while he has been a steady contributor in Utah, a move to a team that operates at a faster pace might be the only thing that can significantly improve his fantasy value.
