Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Double-doubles in blowout win
Rubio posted 23 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 129-99 win over the Warriors.
Rubio tied a season high in dimes while churning out his second-highest scoring total of the campaign as well. The veteran Spaniard has had the hot hand from the field over the last three games, generating a 51.4 percent success rate (18-for-35) over that span, including 50.0 percent (5-for-10) from three-point range. He's also hit double digits in the scoring column in five of the last six contests, encouragingly taking double-digit shot attempts in all but one of those games. If Rubio can continue supplementing his typically solid production in assists and rebounds with strong scoring numbers, his stock will naturally see a boost across all formats.
