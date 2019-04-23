Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Double-doubles in Game 4 victory
Rubio had 18 points (6-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 assists, three rebounds, one steal, and one block in 39 minutes during Monday's 107-91 victory over the Rockets.
Rubio handed out a game-high 11 assists Monday, helping the Jazz to a much-needed victory over the Rockets. The win ensures there will at least be one more game, however, it will be in Houston on Wednesday. Rubio has had a decent playoffs, scoring in double-digits in all four games thus far, while handing out a combined 32 assists to go with nine steals.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...