Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Double-doubles in Game 4 victory

Rubio had 18 points (6-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 assists, three rebounds, one steal, and one block in 39 minutes during Monday's 107-91 victory over the Rockets.

Rubio handed out a game-high 11 assists Monday, helping the Jazz to a much-needed victory over the Rockets. The win ensures there will at least be one more game, however, it will be in Houston on Wednesday. Rubio has had a decent playoffs, scoring in double-digits in all four games thus far, while handing out a combined 32 assists to go with nine steals.