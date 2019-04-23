Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Double-doubles in Game 4 victory

Rubio had 18 points (6-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 assists, three rebounds, one steal, and one block in 39 minutes during Monday's 107-91 victory over the Rockets.

Rubio handed out a game-high 11 assists Monday, helping the Jazz to a much-needed victory over the Rockets. The win ensures there will at least be one more game, however, it will be in Houston on Wednesday. Rubio has had a decent playoffs, scoring in double-digits in all four games thus far, while handing out a combined 32 assists to go with nine steals.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...