Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Double-doubles in loss

Rubio had 14 points (4-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 97-94 loss to Boston.

Rubio struggled from the field Wednesday but still managed to a well-rounded fantasy line. This was a tough loss for the Jazz as they now fall to the eighth seed in the West. Despite a poor last showing, Rubio has been playing well of late, and with the Jazz needing to win every night, he should be set for a strong finish to the season.