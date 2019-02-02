Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Double-doubles in victory Friday

Rubio produced 22 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 11 assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 128-112 victory over the Hawks.

Rubio had just his sixth double-double of the season Friday, handing out 11 assists to go with 22 points. As trade rumors continue to swirl, Rubio appears unfazed, turning in one of his better all-around performances of the season. Rubio tends to get better as the season progresses and owners will be hoping this trend continues, no matter where he finds himself.

More News
Our Latest Stories