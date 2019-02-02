Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Double-doubles in victory Friday

Rubio produced 22 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 11 assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 128-112 victory over the Hawks.

Rubio had just his sixth double-double of the season Friday, handing out 11 assists to go with 22 points. As trade rumors continue to swirl, Rubio appears unfazed, turning in one of his better all-around performances of the season. Rubio tends to get better as the season progresses and owners will be hoping this trend continues, no matter where he finds himself.