Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Double-doubles in victory Friday
Rubio produced 22 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 11 assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 128-112 victory over the Hawks.
Rubio had just his sixth double-double of the season Friday, handing out 11 assists to go with 22 points. As trade rumors continue to swirl, Rubio appears unfazed, turning in one of his better all-around performances of the season. Rubio tends to get better as the season progresses and owners will be hoping this trend continues, no matter where he finds himself.
More News
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...