Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Double-doubles in victory
Rubio finished with 20 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 13 assists, and two rebounds in 30 minutes during Monday's 111-102 victory over the Hornets.
Rubio handed out 13 assists in Monday's victory, the most he has facilitated this calendar year. Rubio has also now scored in double-digits in seven consecutive games, six of which the Jazz have left victorious. They are still battling for position within the top-eight and would like to win as many of their remaining games as possible. Given Rubio's injury history, there is a chance he given a night off at some stage but that could be more towards the very backend of the season.
