Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Double-doubles Wednesday
Rubio collected 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 98-95 victory over the Pistons.
The overtime period allowed Rubio to collect his fifth double-double of the season. Earlier in the season, Rubio was using the assist and point categories to collect double-doubles, but lately, he has seen his rebounds tick up while his assists have failed to reach double-digits in 2018. Rubio continues to contribute in all categories however, making him a viable asset to the Jazz.
More News
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Fills out stat sheet in loss•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Flirts with triple-double Saturday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Musters two points in loss•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Collects double-double Thursday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Scoreless over 27 minutes in win•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Scores in double digits again Tuesday•
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.