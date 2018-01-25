Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Double-doubles Wednesday

Rubio collected 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 98-95 victory over the Pistons.

The overtime period allowed Rubio to collect his fifth double-double of the season. Earlier in the season, Rubio was using the assist and point categories to collect double-doubles, but lately, he has seen his rebounds tick up while his assists have failed to reach double-digits in 2018. Rubio continues to contribute in all categories however, making him a viable asset to the Jazz.