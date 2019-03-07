Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Doubtful Friday vs. Grizz

Rubio is doubtful for Friday's game against the Grizzlies due to a hip injury, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Rubio has emerged from Wednesday's win over the Pelicans with a hip injury, and it's unlikely he'll be able to take the court Friday. Assuming that's the case, we may see Donovan Mitchell slide down to point guard, while guys like Raul Neto (hamstring), Kyle Korver and Royce O'Neale could see more run.