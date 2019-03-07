Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Doubtful Friday vs. Grizz
Rubio is doubtful for Friday's game against the Grizzlies due to a hip injury, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Rubio has emerged from Wednesday's win over the Pelicans with a hip injury, and it's unlikely he'll be able to take the court Friday. Assuming that's the case, we may see Donovan Mitchell slide down to point guard, while guys like Raul Neto (hamstring), Kyle Korver and Royce O'Neale could see more run.
More News
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...