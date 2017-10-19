Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Drops 10 dimes in victory
Rubio recorded nine points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 106-96 win over the Nuggets.
Rubio has seamlessly moved from Minnesota to continue his innate talent for delivering the ball to scorers, in Utah. His shot left a little to be desired in Wednesday's win, shooting only 33 percent from the floor and connecting with only one 3-pointer in five attempts, but Rubio is an assist machine - that alone makes him a good value in most fantasy formats, especially roto leagues that rank assists.
