Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Drops 11 dimes in loss
Rubio posted 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds, four steals and a blocked shot across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 97-88 loss to the Suns.
Rubio's performance was marred by seven turnovers, which scaled back his fantasy numbers on the night. He pretty much performed as expected, with moderate point totals and elite assist numbers, a theme which should continue for Rubio as long as he keeps his minutes. He's a great source for assists in roto formats.
