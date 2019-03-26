Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Drops 18 on Suns in win

Rubio totaled 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-7 FT), six assists, one rebound and one steal across 27 minutes in the Jazz's win over the Suns on Monday.

Rubio once again produced solid points and assist totals in Monday's win, draining 66.7 percent of his shots from the floor. While he hasn't been a very efficient shooter as of late, Rubio has still managed to average 13.4 points per game in his last five contests. He's added 7.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game in that same span to make him a useful fantasy play in most formats.