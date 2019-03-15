Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Drops eight dimes in Thursday's win
Rubio produced eight points (1-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 22 minutes during Thursday's 120-100 win over the Timberwolves.
Rubio struggled with his shot but matched Joe Ingles for the team high in assists while taking excellent care of possession (zero turnovers). The 28-year-old point guard has combined to score 14 points on two-of-14 from the field across the last two tilts. Moreover, Rubio has earned exactly 22 minutes in both of the last two bouts, this after missing the two previous matchups with a hip injury. It's fairly likely that Rubio's minute totals will start creeping up towards his season average (28.7 per game). However, with Ingles and Donovan Mitchell capable of creating offense for themselves and others, coach Quin Snyder could look to stagger (and perhaps reduce) Rubio's playing time a bit going forward.
