Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Early exit in Friday's victory
Rubio posted six points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal across 21 minutes in Friday's 106-94 win over the Hornets before exiting the game with left hip soreness in the third quarter.
The veteran point guard is considered day-to-day with the injury, with his next opportunity to take the court coming Sunday against the Trail Blazers. Rubio has been an outstanding offensive presence of late, as he'd scored 20 to 34 points in four of the prior five games while shooting between 50.0 and 78.6 percent in those contests. The 27-year-old has taken on a much larger offensive role than usual this season, as he's averaging career bests in points (12.4) and shot attempts (10.5). However, the added scoring has unsurprisingly had an inverse effect on his assists, as Rubio was dishing out a career-low 5.2 dimes coming into Friday's game.
