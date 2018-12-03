Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Efficient night Sunday
Rubio had 23 points (9-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, five rebounds, and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 102-100 loss to Miami.
Rubio hit 9-of-13 shot attempts Sunday, scoring in excess of 20 points for just the second time in his last seven games. Despite the inconsistent scoring, Rubio has certainly found some rhythm in his passing game. The double-digit assist numbers are a thing of the past, however, given the difficulty in finding assists in fantasy, Rubio is still a standard league commodity.
