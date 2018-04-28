Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Exits with hamstring injury

Rubio will not return to Friday's Game 6 against the Thunder with an injured left hamstring.

Rubio was 0-for-1 from the field with one rebound and three assists in seven minutes prior to exiting in the first quarter. The Jazz's point guard has dealt with the hamstring issue for most of April -- although it hadn't appeared to be a major issue thus far in the series against the Thunder -- and his status beyond Friday's game remains unclear.