Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Exits with quad bruise
Rubio has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game due to a quadriceps bruise, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Rubio just can't catch a break, as he had just returned to action following a hamstring injury. He registered four points (1-1 FG, 2-4 FT) and two rebounds over five minutes prior to exiting.
More News
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...