Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Exits with quad bruise

Rubio has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game due to a quadriceps bruise, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Rubio just can't catch a break, as he had just returned to action following a hamstring injury. He registered four points (1-1 FG, 2-4 FT) and two rebounds over five minutes prior to exiting.

