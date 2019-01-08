Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Expected to miss two weeks

Rubio (hamstring) will be sidelined for around two weeks despite a clean MRI, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Rubio suffered the hamstring injury early in Monday night's contest in Milwaukee, and while it's relatively good news that his MRI came back clean, he'll still need about two weeks until returning to the court. The Jazz will likely ask Raul Neto and Donovan Mitchell to step in at point guard until Rubio is cleared for action.