Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Expected to play Monday
Rubio is probable for Monday's game against Memphis due to back spasms.
Rubio didn't appear to be slowed by any sort of injury in Friday's contest, but he's listed as probable on Utah's injury report. If he's unable to take the court, expect Dante Exum to draw the start at point guard.
