Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Fills out stat sheet in Game 4 win

Rubio registered 13 points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block across 34 minutes during Utah's 113-96 win over the Thunder in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Rubio wasn't anywhere near as sharp with his shot as he'd been while compiling a triple-double in Game 3, but he still finished with an impressive stat line overall. The 27-year-old has scored no fewer than 13 points in any of the first four games against the Thunder, and he's now dished out between eight and 10 assists in the last three contests. He'll look to continue offering impressive all-around production when the Jazz try to clinch the series with a win in Wednesday's Game 5 in OKC.