Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Fills out stat sheet in loss
Rubio totaled 11 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and four steals across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 108-98 loss to the Pelicans.
Rubio drew even with Derrick Favors for the second-highest scoring total on the first unit, as he generated his third straight double-digit point total. The seven-year veteran's scoring contributions have seen some significant fluctuations, but he continues to provide consistent production in dimes, boards and steals. While Rubio's trademark assist numbers are considerably down overall (career-low 4.9 through his first 37 games), he's now averaging a career-best 11.4 points on a career-high 10.1 shot attempts per contest.
More News
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Flirts with triple-double Saturday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Musters two points in loss•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Collects double-double Thursday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Scoreless over 27 minutes in win•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Scores in double digits again Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Scores only nine points in return•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...