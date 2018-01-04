Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Fills out stat sheet in loss

Rubio totaled 11 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and four steals across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 108-98 loss to the Pelicans.

Rubio drew even with Derrick Favors for the second-highest scoring total on the first unit, as he generated his third straight double-digit point total. The seven-year veteran's scoring contributions have seen some significant fluctuations, but he continues to provide consistent production in dimes, boards and steals. While Rubio's trademark assist numbers are considerably down overall (career-low 4.9 through his first 37 games), he's now averaging a career-best 11.4 points on a career-high 10.1 shot attempts per contest.