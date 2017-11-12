Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Fills out stat sheet in win

Rubio managed 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and four steals across 36 minutes in Saturday's 114-106 win over the Nets.

After posting double-digit shot attempts in eight of his first nine games, Rubio has started to settle into more of the facilitator role he's filled so well over his career. The seven-year veteran dished out eight dimes for the second time in the last three games while also logging multiple steals for the third consecutive contest. Rubio is still managing to keep his point totals at decent levels as well, as he's scored in double digits in four of the last five games and also opened November with a season-best 30-point effort. The Spaniard figures to continue filling out the stat sheet moving forward, with the occasional offensive outburst always possible as well.