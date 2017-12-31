Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Flirts with triple-double Saturday
Rubio scored 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes in Saturday's 104-101 victory over the Cavaliers.
Rubio was two assists shy of a triple-double Saturday, as the 16 points marks his second-highest total in the last two months. Not known for scoring, it is encouraging to see Rubio shoot efficiently from the floor while continuing to feed his playmakers, most notably his rookie backcourt mate Donovan Mitchell.
