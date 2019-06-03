Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Future in Utah in jeopardy

Rubio said in a recent radio interview that the Jazz informed him he is not their top priority this offseason, Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

While Rubio's candidness is somewhat surprising, the notion that Utah could move on from the veteran point guard is not. The 28-year-old made just under $15 million in 2018-19, and with a pair of younger franchise centerpieces in Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell already in place, the Jazz will likely look elsewhere for help in the backcourt. Rubio started 67 of 68 games for Utah this season, averaging 12.7 points, 6.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. However, he shot just 40.4 percent from the field and 31.1 percent from three (3.7 3PA/G).