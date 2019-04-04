Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Game-time call Friday
Rubio (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's game against Sacramento, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
Rubio was held out of Wednesday's matchup with Phoenix due to hamstring soreness, and his availability for Friday will likely depend on how he feels in shootaround or pregame warmups. Expect an update on his status closer to tipoff.
