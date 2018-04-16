Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Gets four steals Sunday
Rubio registered 13 points (5-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, four steals and one block across 31 minutes in Sunday's 116-108 loss to the Thunder.
Rubio struggled shooting the ball against the Thunder Sunday night, which ultimately led to a lack of minutes down the stretch when the Jazz fell behind late in the fourth quarter. What Rubio lacked in shooting he made up for in other categories, as he led the team in steals and assists and recorded the second-highest rebound total on the team in Game 1.
More News
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Co-leads team in scoring Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Sees limited minutes again Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Plays first half in Sunday's win•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Intends to play Sunday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Questionable Sunday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Will not return Thursday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....