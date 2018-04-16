Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Gets four steals Sunday

Rubio registered 13 points (5-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, four steals and one block across 31 minutes in Sunday's 116-108 loss to the Thunder.

Rubio struggled shooting the ball against the Thunder Sunday night, which ultimately led to a lack of minutes down the stretch when the Jazz fell behind late in the fourth quarter. What Rubio lacked in shooting he made up for in other categories, as he led the team in steals and assists and recorded the second-highest rebound total on the team in Game 1.